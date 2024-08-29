Mexico City.- Drug blockades have been recorded on the northern exit of Culiacán, on the road to Jesús María, where on January 5, 2023, Ovidio Guzmán López, son of Joaquín Guzmán Loera, “El Chapo”, was arrested.

At 3:00 p.m., a burning of trucks, trailers and vans began on Mexico City Highway 15, first at the intersection with the road leading to Jesús María, but these have since spread towards the city.

The toll booth on the highway was taken over and more roadblocks have been placed at Limón de los Ramos, an important intersection towards the city of Culiacán. This morning there were shootings in the town called Paredones, a wild place within the municipality of Jesús María. According to the preliminary report, people were reported injured as a result of the events, including soldiers.