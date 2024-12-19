The rise of social networks has brought many positive things, but also some more controversial ones, such as the rise of conspiracy theories, such as, for example, that of the flat earthers, those who think that the earth is not roundas has been demonstrated since Eratosthenes did it, in the 3rd century BC, but that it is flat, a kind of disk.

To end the controversy, Will Duffy, a pastor of a small church outside DenverColorado, set up an initiative called The Final Experiment (the final experiment) to take a group of famous flat earthers, as well as another group of scientists, to Antarctica.

Both flat Earth supporters and globe supporters agree that Whether or not there is a 24-hour sun in Antarctica would confirm whether we live on a plane or a sphere. This is because a 24-hour sun cannot function on a plane and the sun cannot set on a globe during the southern summer.

After inviting 24 great flat earthers, well known on social networks, 3 of them accepted the challengeSean Griffin, from the YouTube channel Kingdom In Context; Jeran Campanella, from Jeranism; and Austin Whitsitt, Witsit Gets It.

After more than a year of preparation and seeking financing, the expedition set sail for Antarctica, always followed by GPS to show where they were at all times. Finally, a flight took them to Union Glacier, where the Union Glacier Polar Research Station is located, inland to the west of the frozen continent.

There, one by one, the participants went through a live broadcast, in which they could see that, being midnight in Antarctica, the sun was shining without a problem. In addition, all kinds of tests were done to prove that they were there and livesuch as reading chat comments, using green things to discard a green screen chroma among other things.

Jeran Campanella is one of the flat earthers who spoke: “Sometimes in life we ​​make mistakes and I thought that there would not be a 24-hour sun here and it is a fact that yes, the sun surrounds you in the south. What does that mean? You will have to answer yourselvesbut at least you have to accept that the sun does exactly what these guys said in terms of circling the southern continent.”

As a conspiracy theorist, Campanella knows how one’s mind works, so he added: “I know they will say I’m complicit for saying this, but if you’re complicit for being honest, I am. And I honestly didn’t believe there was a 24 hour sun and honestly now I think that’s the case.“, said the ex-flat-earther, who said that for him “the idea of ​​a flat Earth is over.”

Next was Austin Whitsitt, who joked that they were pointing a gun at him and that it was all “a stage.” “No, seriously, the sun is doing what they said it would do. The truth is not afraid of investigation”. “To all those people who say you can’t come here… here we are and there are people who work here,” he added.

But despite seeing with his own eyes that the sun does not set in the south, he still doubted. “I don’t think this proves the existence of a globe“I think it’s an interesting point,” he said.