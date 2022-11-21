Monterrey, Nuevo León.- The state government of Nuevo León began the stage installation where will one be mounted big screen to broadcast the games of the Mexican team in his participation in the Qatar World Cup 2022.

Despite the drizzle that is recorded in the Center of the City of Monterreypersonnel hired by the State are already installing the electronic equipment in the Esplanade of Heroes to perform the “Fut Fest, the World Cup in the Macro”.

In the sector you can already see the metal structures and part of the stage a few meters from the Government Palace.

Through a statement, the Executive reported yesterday that citizens will be able to enjoy the matches on a giant screen that will be placed on the Esplanade of Heroes.

In addition, prior to the games, there will be shows for the whole family.

We recommend you read:

The first event of the “Fut Fest” will start tomorrow sharp at 9:00, one hour before the duel between the teams of Mexico and Poland.