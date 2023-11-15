New York is one of the states in which the most immigrants They hope to get an asylum response, which is a challenge for authorities, especially now that winter is approaching and the El Niño phenomenon is expected to create adverse weather conditions. For this reason, a new camp in Brooklyn. But many immigrants They do not agree to occupy it.

He Floyd Bennett Field shelter It was enabled a few days ago. However, the people who were taken to the place say that due to the distance, it gives them a feeling of isolation, which is why many have refused to stay. It must be remembered that the authorities decided to open the space in Brooklyn to evict the immigrants who stayed in Manhattan hotels where they were initially settled.

The shelter in Brooklyn that immigrants cannot refuse

According to the authorities, the center will serve for several months hostel. This after announcing that more than 100,000 asylum seekers have arrived NY in recent months, so public shelters are no longer enough, causing a humanitarian and economic crisis that led New York Mayor, Eric Adams, to declare a state of emergency and ask the federal and state governments for help.

The refuge in Brooklyn It is in a former military air base, it has six huge tents to house about 2,000 migrants, or 500 families, who will be located in tents that were used by the army. The place has a processing center, medical service and cafeteria.

However, many immigrants They have spoken out against its relocation, as they denounce that it is very far away, it is cold and there are few bathrooms, which is why they consider it to be similar to a detention center like those that exist on the border between USA and Mexico. Likewise, they assure that being isolated makes it easier for them to end up in the hands of immigration services and be deported, even though they are requesting asylum.

The shelter is approximately half a mile, that is, almost a kilometer, from the nearest road, so the immigrants They feel isolated and consider that they are very far from sources of work and schools. In addition to the fact that public transportation takes a long time to pass. It has also been reported that the place is prone to flooding and that the hydrants around are not in optimal conditions to be able to function in the event of an emergency.

The bad news for people who are arriving at the place and decide not to stay is that the authorities are warning that anyone who refuses help will no longer be offered any more options. hostels.