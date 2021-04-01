The Chamber of Deputies formed the special commission that you will need to investigate the push that Fernando Iglesias (PRO) denounced his peer from the Frente de Todos Carlos Alberto Vivero, and assess the corresponding sanction. It is made up of six legislators and would meet on Monday for the first time, although it has two months to resolve.

Meanwhile, like a counterattack, other deputies of the Frente de Todos also added three complaints against Iglesias for “aggressions” -verbal and virtual- and ask to incorporate them within the framework of the disciplinary sanctions contemplated in the regulation. One of them was presented by Gabriela Cerruti, who on that same day had already targeted Iglesias.

“During the session for Profits, Congressman Iglesias told me crazy, and boluda, cockatoo and underfunded to other comrades of the Frente de Todos. Violence is not just a push,” the government legislator complained that day.

When the marathon Profits session came to an end, on Sunday morning, the PRO legislator denounced that Vivero had pushed him, which unleashed a series of crosses between benches.

After an intermission period of 5 minutes to put order, the president of the body, Sergio Massa, decided: “We are going to constitute the commission of article 188, disciplinary commission, for the purpose of defining the corresponding sanctions according to the investigation that is perform “.

That article in question of the Rules of Deputies provides that “in the event that the seriousness of the offenses justifies it”, the president will appoint a special commission of five members to propose the measure that the case demands.

In this case, the resolution signed by Massa and the parliamentary secretary Eduardo Cergnul creates a six member commission. It will be made up of three from the Front of All: Claudia Bernazza, Ramiro Gutierrez and Mara Brawer; two of Together for Change: Dolores Martínez, and Waldo Wolff; and by Graciela Camaño of the Federal Interbloque.

That document also stipulates that in the maximum term of sixty (60) days propose the measure that the case demands.

“I ask that you act with the utmost urgency because it seems impossible to me that we have any type of activity with a deputy who admitted to having carried out an attack and does not show any type of repentance. What if I pass him in the hallway, can I push him? Will you push me again? It’s crazy, ”Iglesias said.

For his part, Vivero pointed out that the episode “was part of a strong discussion” and that there was no “aggression”, although he acknowledged a “small push”.

“It was quite a strong exchange that ended with a little push like one saying ‘get out of here’ and there the question ended. It seems to me that it is not worth giving more importance to an issue that is obviously strong discussions when it comes to a provocateur of these characteristics, which lead to being on the edge of any balance, fortunately absolutely nothing happened. There was no aggression“.

Deputy Carlos Alberto Vivero, accused of the attack on Iglesias. Photo Rolando Andrade Stracuzzi.

As he could know ClarionThree complaints were also filed against Iglesias for “aggression” -verbal and virtual- that ask to be included in the framework of the disciplinary sanctions contemplated in article 188 of the Chamber’s Regulations, by which this commission was created.

“During the session for Earnings, Congressman Iglesias He said crazy to me, and boluda, cockatoo and underfunded to other companions of the Front of All. Violence is not just a push, “the government legislator complained that day.