The Swedish embassy in Baghdad was set on fire early Thursday morning during a demonstration organized by supporters of an Iraqi religious leader.before the public burning of a Koran scheduled for the day in the Scandinavian country.

After several hours of tension between demonstrators and police in front of the embassy, ​​calm was restored in the morning, a correspondent for the AFP in the place.

Sweden’s foreign ministry said in an email to AFP that its staff “are safe.”

“What happened is totally unacceptable and the government condemns these attacks in the strongest possible way,” Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström later said. who summoned the Iraqi charge d’affaires in the Scandinavian country.

The Iraqi government responded by threatening to “sever diplomatic relations with Sweden.” if a new Quran burning takes place, according to Prime Minister Mohamed Shia Al Sudani’s office.

The embassy fire was brought under control, an Iraqi Civil Defense source and an Interior Ministry official told AFP. Several Iraqi civil defense trucks moved in front of the embassy to extinguish the flames.

A strong contingent of riot control units was also deployed, which fired water cannons to disperse the dozens of protesters, who responded by throwing stones at the agents.

The Baghdad protest was organized by supporters of influential religious leader Moqtada Sadr, after Swedish police authorized a demonstration outside the Iraqi embassy in Stockholm on Thursday in which one of its organizers plans to burn a Koran and an Iraqi flag.

“We have not waited for morning, we have entered at dawn, we have set fire to the Swedish embassy,” a young protester in Baghdad who chanted the name of the Shiite leader told AFP on Thursday.

In the surroundings of the diplomatic building, some demonstrators showed copies of the Koran and portraits of Mohamed Sadran important religious cleric and father of Moqtada, confirmed an AFP journalist.

“We have mobilized to denounce the fact of burning the Koran, which is nothing more than love and faith,” Hassan Ahmed told AFP. “We demand the Swedish government and the Iraqi government to stop these kinds of initiatives,” he added.

arrested

Some 20 protesters were detained after the fire, according to a security source consulted by AFP.. The authorities decided to “bring to justice the perpetrators of the fire who were arrested,” according to the services of the prime minister.

The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned “in the harshest terms” the events that occurred at the Swedish embassy, ​​which weeks ago was the target of a fleeting assault by protesters.

But, and in reference to the burning of the Koran, the Iraqi government denounced “provocative gestures” that constitute “a threat to public peace” and “incitement to the culture of violence and hatred.”

Salwan Momika, the Iraqi refugee living in Sweden who announced on Facebook his intention to burn the Koran on Thursday, already set fire to some pages of a copy of the Muslim holy book in front of Stockholm’s largest mosque on June 28.

This provoked a wave of international criticism and discontent in the Muslim community.



This type of burning of holy books has already occurred in Sweden and other European countries, sometimes at the initiative of far-right movements, and has generated demonstrations and diplomatic tensions.

They order the expulsion of the ambassador

Iraq ordered on Thursday the expulsion of the Swedish ambassador and decided to withdraw its envoy in Stockholm after the Scandinavian country allowed a protest where a Koran could be burnedaccording to a government spokesman.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohamed Shia al-Sudani “ordered the Swedish ambassador in Baghdad to leave the territory,” his office said in a statement, adding that the government also decided to withdraw its Iraqi chargé d’affaires from Stockholm.

The decision was made after “repeated” incidents of “desecration of the holy Quran” and the fact that the Swedish government authorized “insults to Islamic shrines and the burning of the Iraqi flag,” according to the same source.

AFP