The world continue to reveal secrets and on Sunday there was a terrible episode that proves it: in Solomon Islands A bomb that had been buried since World War II exploded and one person died.

The four affected by the war object were the ones who inadvertently caused the explosion.

People were in Lengakiki, Honiara, raising funds for those in need.

Officers promised to continue investigating. Photo: Facebook The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force.

In a pause they decided to eat something, therefore they made a fire in the ground and they prepared to cook their food. What they did not know was what he had hidden under the area they chose.

The heat heated explosive that was buried there years ago and detonated it.

The balance was terrible. One man died and three other people were injured. According to the Solomon Islands police, two women suffered serious injuries and only one minor consequences.

The police were the ones who found the wounded. Photo: Facebook The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force.

The inspectorr Clifford Tunuki, one of the investigators who intervened in the matter, gave details of the strange event and assured that they will continue investigating what happened.

“EOD experts identified a US 105mm explosive projectile that has been there since World War II. Other parts of the bomb were transported safely to Hells Points because the base still contains explosives, ”Tunuki explained according to the islands police official Facebook.

Other explosions

A bomb that was used unsuccessfully in World War II recently exploded near the Baltic Sea.

This was larger than the one on the islands. Weighed 5.4 tons and it was more than six meters long. They nicknamed it “Tallboy” and contained 3.6 tons of TNT.

The “Tallboy” exploded on a channel while Polish experts were trying to deactivate it. Fortunately, nobody was hurt.

It was a seismic bomb that a British warplane had fired at a Nazi ship. They discovered it in 2019 sunk in water.

The port of Swinoujscie, in Poland, at the gates of the Baltic Sea.

This year a Hermann also did his thing in UK. It was on private land that was under construction.

According to The Guardian, the explosion was controlled, but they still could not avoid causing “structural damage” in the surroundings.

The bomb that weighed 1000 kilograms threw debris up to 250 meters away.

An explosive from the war found off the British coast.