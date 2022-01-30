Mazatlán.- A house that is abandoned was set on fire in the first minutes of this Sunday in the Santa Fe subdivision, south of the city of Mazatlan, Sinaloa.

Residents of Del Toro Avenue notified the authorities of the incident through the emergency numbers.

Elements of Veteran Firefighters based in El Castillo mobilized in a tank machine.

When locating the place, they realized that it was an abandoned house and that inside there was abundant garbage and old clothes.

Firefighters carried out maneuvers to extinguish the fire. According to reports from neighbors, the person in charge is a subject that roams around the place, and that it is not the first time that it causes a fire in that place.