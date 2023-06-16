The world of streamers can be quite complicated for those who are in the business, since in most cases they must comply with certain requests from those who make this work possible, the viewers. However, there are times when these people want to go over the personal limit with their favorite creators, and that has caused problems.

Such is the case of the streamer known as Just foxii, who has reported that she has problems with a harassing user who has not stopped bothering her in recent months. This has had such strong repercussions that not long ago this person came to his address to set his car on fire, a Jaguar F Type that was turned to ashes.

Fortunately, this happened when she was on vacation, although the girl ended up finding out about the disaster, since her mother shared the recordings of the security camera in the parking lot of the house. Thus being a rather disturbing image, giving the streamer immense terror beyond having lost a lot of money from the car.

Fortunately, after a short time, the person responsible for setting the car on fire was captured, but the streamer is in a state that she cannot share on social networks, so until now she continues to take time. The worst thing is that she has no idea how she got hold of her address, since it is data that she keeps private.

Via: Youtube

editor’s note: It is always important to have limits in some matters, one of those is to have a certain margin with the followers, because they could become potential harassers. So even though it’s cruel, you can’t treat each other as real friends.