Mexicali.- In the middle of protests by disappearance of some youthspeople with their faces covered set fire to the club “Shots” this Sunday night.

Other people who were in the place they ran awayit was informed.

Some present threw liquor bottles into the flames, so that the fire would gain strength, the newspaper El Imparcial published.

Demonstrations were held there on Saturday and Sunday for the disappearance of some young people, days ago.

In addition, people who attended the demonstration found in a cuartería a firearmadds El Imparcial.

evidence at risk

TO to turn off the calls elements of the Fire brigade.

Although some protesters demanded that they let the fire burn the place, others said no, because if it caught fire, evidence would be lost that could help find the missing.

The disappearances

News media point out that the missing in that bar they are David Alfonso Melecio Rodriguez, Manuel Bramasco Hernandez, and Mauricio Andres Verdugo Fragozo, last seen in the "Shots" nightclub, located on Francisco L. Montejano, in the early hours of Saturday, April 8.

Young David and Manuel, both 23 years old, were together in the club, and their companions said that a guard took them, first one, then the other, to the bathroom, with some pretext, and they no longer saw them leave.