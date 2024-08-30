Ciudad Juárez— Two teams from the Fire Department, supported by two tanker trucks, worked early this morning to extinguish the fire that criminals started on land used as a clandestine garbage dump in the Kilometer 29 neighborhood.

At 2:04 a.m., personnel from the Immediate Emergency and Response Center (CERI) received reports of a fire on a property on the streets of Estación Desierto and Batalla de Tierra Blanca, where police and municipal Civil Protection personnel attended.

Julian R., 46, told police he heard noises outside his house and when he looked out he saw a fire on a piece of land a few meters away, so he called the emergency number 911, said a municipal police commander.

Fire Sgt. Holguin said brush and a large amount of wood debris were burned, but no one was injured.