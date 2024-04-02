It is a fact that world of warcraft could be considered the most valuable franchise you have Blizzard, that is because it has forged many generations of users who enter online and spent many of their afternoons in the company of friends improving the clan and its characters. And although today there is not much news that stands out about the saga, it seems that there is a possibility that we will see more products like what happened at the time with the film, a product that delighted those who know the brand perfectly.

With that in mind, people from the company have recently expressed their opinion about external developers making a title focused on the brand, so that it can expand much further and that it is no longer just niche because it is dedicated to fulfilling as a MMORPG. They only have one condition for this, and that is really that they find the perfect partner for the job, implying that they must know how to do their job well and perhaps in the process know what they have in hand to create something with better quality.

Here what is mentioned by John Hightfranchise director:

We're certainly open to people who really get it and have a great idea about how to express Warcraft and if we feel like aesthetically they're going to be able to hit the nail on the head. I think if we find the right partner, if we find the right situation, especially if they master a game genre that we don't master, I think they would be the ideal partner to work with and we are open to that, but that is relatively new. I'm open to it because I want Warcraft to be out there a little longer than it is now, and I also don't want us to grow so fast that we're no longer able to serve the audience we have. But I think it's beneficial to lean on other companies that share our love of Warcraft, that have a great idea, that share our belief in quality, and are able to deliver on it. But now that's probably a pretty small list, right?

Here is a description of Warcraft:

Warcraft is a media franchise created by Blizzard Entertainment, which began as a series of real-time strategy (RTS) video games in the 1990s. The Warcraft universe is set in a fantasy world called Azeroth, where various races such as Humans, orcs, elves, dwarves and others fight for control and survival. The Warcraft video game series includes titles such as Warcraft: Orcs & Humans, Warcraft II: Tides of Darkness, Warcraft III: Reign of Chaos, and Warcraft III: The Frozen Throne, among others. In addition to games, Warcraft has expanded its universe through novels, comics, board games, and a film adaptation. The massively multiplayer online game World of Warcraft (WoW) is one of the centerpieces of the franchise, which has been a massive success since its launch in 2004, attracting millions of players around the world.

For now, no other studio has been confirmed to make games bearing the name of the saga.

Editor's note: It would definitely be interesting to see a Warcraft game but with another genre involved. Some struggles draw attention, especially in the two-dimensional perspective.