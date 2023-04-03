“Swindled” by one of the most famous steak houses in Paris, the “Maison de L’Aubrac”: two Italian food influencers, Michele Ruschioni of “Braciami Ancora” and the chef Paola Marsella, denounce their misadventure in France in a video published on Youtube.

After ordering a steak, choosing the piece of meat to cook, they noticed that what they had been served did not correspond to what they had asked for. “It was absolutely not the steak we had, which was much smaller, practically a joke,” Ruschioni said in an interview with I read. The couple of influencers expressed their disappointment to the waiter, who however denied what they were saying.

Only after showing the photographs of the two steaks were they right. “Faced with the evidence, they admitted their mistake. They gave us a 10 euro discount. We were served leftover steak and the bill came to 303 euros, a blatant joke. They saw that we were two tourists and tried to cheat us”. Despite the attention paid to the bill, Ruschioni’s opinion is negative: “My advice is not to come here”.