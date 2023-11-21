For seven years, cell phone applications have undergone a significant evolution thanks to Pokémon GO!a product that to this day has remained in the trends compared to others of the style, including an application of Pikmin or even Harry Potter. Given the response, Niantic is very popular with fans of the saga Pikachubut it seems that at the moment the company is in problems that could become serious.

This controversy comes with people who actually worked at that cellular application company, with a lawsuit of sexual bias by the relevant staff, alleging that there was salary discrimination even though the employees had the same position within this place. Added to this are mentions of gender inequality, commenting that a lot of preference is given to men, leaving the female gender in a fairly relegated role.

But that’s not all, since the corporate entity has been called a “boys’ club”, this is from the words of a developer who was fired, and who was even poorly paid compared to other colleagues who had a position with less. responsibilities. Even when she expressed her thoughts about gender inequality, her salary was further reduced by managers who considered this comment inappropriate behavior.

Niantic will seek to take the case to arbitration in the following weeks, provided that the claim in question is reduced in terms of damage payments to the corresponding persons. However, getting out of this legal situation can be difficult, since there are a couple of witnesses behind who assure favoritism to men; counting even invoices for deposits to bank accounts comparing salaries that do not make any sense.

For now, the lawsuit does not have any type of verdict.

Via: Gonintendo

Editor’s note: These types of things are not new in any type of company, and things are expected to change in some not too distant future. You have to pay fairly, and not have any kind of preferences to whoever it is.