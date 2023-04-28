Back in February 2001, science took a fundamental step for the knowledge of the human being. The first version of our genome was published. The task was completed just over two years later, in April 2003. To the surprise of scientists, we have fewer genes than previously thought, about 25,000, when previous estimates even raised this number to over 100,000. Of them, we share 98.8% with chimpanzees. Two decades later, an international group of scientists, in collaboration with the so-called Zoonomia project, has cataloged the DNA of more than 240 species of mammals, research that serves to investigate precisely what makes us mammals. Furthermore, by comparing theirs with ours, genomic regions that could be involved in human diseases can be identified. The results have been published this Thursday in the journal Science. There are more than 5,000 species of mammals on Earth. Over millions of years, they have evolved to take the most diverse forms and adapt to very different environments. From the gigantic blue whale that sails the seas, the lions of the savannah, the Australian koalas and the squirrels of any forest to ourselves, the variability is almost endless. But within this, there are a number of common features such as the mammary glands to feed the young, the skeleton, the lungs, a heart with four cavities and other less obvious ones such as embryonic development and cell division. Delving into the genetic code of those two hundred or so species, researchers have discovered that while some genes have evolved over time, others have remained unchanged. These are precisely what distinguish us as mammals. ‘Some of these genes can produce almost identical proteins in humans and in a mouse. This is very surprising because there are around 60 million years of evolution between both species”, explains one of the experts. “Since the protein has not changed, we assume that it is doing something very important,” he adds. In their study, they have also identified parts of the DNA that explain some exceptional traits within these same species, such as extraordinary brain size or the ability to hibernate during the winter. Likewise, the genome of many endangered species has revealed that they have less genetic diversity, a fact that may be key in adopting measures that help their conservation. Human diseases This vast study has a utility directly related to our species. Specifically, it helps researchers how some diseases arise precisely due to mutations in those areas of the genome that have not changed. “A large proportion of the mutations that lead to common diseases, such as diabetes or obsessive-compulsive disorder, lie outside the genes and have to do with their regulation. Our studies make it easier to identify the mutations that lead to the disease and to understand what goes wrong,” they explain. Another pathology that they have addressed is medulloblastoma, the most common type of malignant brain tumor in children. Although modern treatments have improved the prognosis, cure is not possible in all cases. In addition, the aggressive treatments it requires cause lifelong side effects. “In patients with this disease, we found many novel mutations at evolutionarily conserved positions. We hope that the analysis of these changes lays the foundations for new diagnostics and therapies,” the experts conclude. In 2020, the journal Nature already published a study on the mammalian genome that reached conclusions along the lines of those revealed this Thursday.

