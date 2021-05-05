The participation of Olive dew on the screen of C5N. After three months of work, Diego Armando Maradona’s ex was unlinked from the news channel.

Oliva participated with the sports column in the news Minute by minute, which Luciana Rubinska and Adrián Salonia lead.

The versions of his output are crossover. From C5N they assure that they made the decision to end the employment relationship with Oliva.

While she maintains that her departure was by mutual agreement and it is due exclusively to economic causes and the lack of air space for their task.

Rocío Oliva, in C5N.

“It was already spoken … The reality of the country and the health situation did not leave much time for football”Oliva said in dialogue with journalist Fernanda Iglesias.

“In addition to the PASO, which are coming now. Super understandable, since C5N is a news program that gives a lot of space to politics “He added, making it clear that the disengagement was on good terms.

It must be remembered that Oliva, in mid-March, had given up Controversy at the bar (America, Monday to Friday at 7 p.m.) to join C5N and carry out a series of studies related to journalism.

Rocío Oliva, in her time in “Polémica en el bar”. Capture TV

At that time, he explained about his decision: “For me it is very important to clarify why I am leaving… On March 22 I’m starting to study Sports Journalism, which for me is the most important thing. I love sports and I study at River, which is my second home. “

“I already submitted all the papers and I am very excited about it. Because I know that it will serve me for my future. And I want to continue growing “, added.

For its part, Oliva continues with her two other media jobs. He is a panelist for Super Miter Deportivo on Radio Miter (AM 790) and on Sundays he participates in Spotless football, a sports debate cycle on Channel 26.

