After almost 18 years together, the couple composed of Checco Zalone and his partner Mariangela Eboli have decided to put an end to this long journey as a couple. The official statement regarding their separation was released by Dagospia.

Mariangela and Checco

Checco Zalone and Mariangela Eboli have split up

Checco Zalone is a famous Italian actor who has given us several comic films and highly entertaining shows throughout his career. However, in recent times his private life it didn’t go well, which is why he and his partner Mariangela Eboli they have decided to make an important decision.

Checco and his partner have decided to separate after spending about 17 years together. According to what was reported, the two would have lived a crisis very intense in the last period and despite the commitment of both there was no way to overcome this difficulty.

So, another love story is lost even if, apparently, it is not the first of this July 2024. A few days ago also Clio Zammatteo and her husband have announced the end of their relationship. It seems that this month is not the luckiest one when it comes to love.

The communication comes from Dagospia

To spread the communication about the final break between Zalone and his partner Dagospiawhich today issued a official press release on the matter. Checco and Mariangela had been together since 2005, the year that saw the man’s debut on the television comedy scene.

The comedian has repeatedly said that he met his partner in a pizzeria while he was performing in the local piano bar. Between one joke and another, the two began to laugh and joke, until they fell in love. From their love, two little girls were born Gaia in 2013 and Greta in 2017.

We don’t know how things actually went, but someone says they saw the famous Apulian actor go to the studio of a renowned lawyer located in Rome. We hope that the two can continue to have a good relationship for the well-being of their daughters.