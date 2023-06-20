The announcement on Instagram then deleted. Here are the alleged reasons for the farewell.

Another famous couple has announced their separation after 18 years of marriage and 5 children. We are talking about Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott. The announcement came last weekend on social media with a long post but then deleted.

“It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, we have decided to go our separate ways and begin a journey of our own” – thus began the message.

It’s still: “We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time. We ask all of you to respect ours privacy as we take this time to protect our family with love, to get through this time. Thank you all for your support and kindness.” – the conclusion of the post then deleted.

The reason for the separation is not clear, nor why the couple then deleted the ad. Rumors say that Tori Spelling she no longer trusted her husband after some cheating on him in recent years. It was 2014 when the actor admitted that he had cheated on his wife saying he was ashamed of what he had done. Then he returned to peace, at least until today.

The love story between Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott began in 2005, when they met in Ottawa, Canada for the filming of the movie Mind Over Murder. They were both engaged at the time and she later formalized her divorce from Charlie Shanian. They got married in 2006 in a private ceremony in Fiji.

In recent years, rumors of a crisis kept coming. Many tabloids spoke of couple problems, a dark period and a reflection on their future. Now the announcement of the separation definitive after 18 years together between ups and downs.