In October 2017, the newspaper ‘The New York Times’ and the magazine ‘New Yorker’ published the accusations of sexual harassment that several actresses made against the all-powerful Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, who the following year would be arrested and today turns twenty-three years old. prison for their crimes. The justice alliance between the press and a handful of brave women was reproduced in May 2018 in the pages of the ‘Los Angeles Times’, when the newspaper published the stories of dozens of victims who suffered traumatic experiences at the hands of the gynecologist of the powerful institution state private academic The University of Southern California.

A year later George Tyndall, still awaiting trial, was arrested on eighteen counts of sexual penetration and eleven improper touching, but the extent of his abuse over the twenty-seven years that he worked as a doctor on campus reached tens of thousands. of women between 19 and 26 years old.

THE KEY: Judicial victory. “We have proven in court what was known for 30 years,” the victims say with comfort

Not that any of them reported it during that time, but rather that the medical center’s executive director, Larry Neinstein, handled those complaints condescendingly toward his friend and took only minor actions to prevent them from happening any more. One of the few was to change the architectural plan of the consultation to avoid that the gynecologist could isolate himself with his patients, something he did routinely without allowing a nurse to accompany him, despite being officially required on numerous occasions.

Neinstein had died two years before the Los Angeles Times published the complaints, but his internal correspondence with the doctor and the students who accused him came to light during the investigation and led to a class action lawsuit that the university settled three years ago. years for 215 million dollars, with which he compensated 16,000 women with between 2,500 and 250,000 dollars.

$ 852 million



As in the case of Weinstein, a handful of them chose to get out of that class action lawsuit considering that it did not do them justice and it was these 710 women who this Friday achieved the highest compensation in history that any university has ever paid for abuse sexual, 852 million dollars, which added to the previous figure put the price of passive complicity at 1,100 million dollars.

The victims, who received the news through tears, were not talking about money, but about the relief they felt when they finally saw the university accept the guilt that it had previously tried to silence with the blow of a checkbook. “We have been able to prove in court that he knew this for most of the thirty years that Tyndall assaulted these women,” attorney John Manly said with satisfaction.

The gynecologist asked his patients to undress their entire body in front of him and took photos of them. With the excuse of looking for signs of skin cancer, he stroked them from top to bottom and demanded gynecological inspection even for those who arrived with stomach pain. Without clothes on the gynecologist’s chair, with their legs spread, they would hear disturbing comments about the pulse of her vaginal lips, the appearance of her waxing, her sexual orientation or the relationships they had. They were even allowed to talk about oral sex or how the Megadeath guitarist had sex on the streets of Chicago.

Those were the lucky ones. The worst fifty cases have been settled in private with a confidentiality agreement that does not allow to talk about the compensation received.