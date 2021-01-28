At a school event where awards were given after a day of sports activity, the 35-year-old teacher Kandice barber He approached one of his students and took his cell phone. The woman, married with three school-age children, returned the phone a few seconds later after charging all your contact information on your Snapchat account.

That September 27, 2018, an obsessive and constant sexual harassment by the woman began against the teenager who, according to the prosecutor Richard Milne, admitted to having noticed “something strange” in that initial contact. What followed was a wave of messages that, a week later, they “became sexual.”

Barber was a substitute teacher at Princes Risborough School in Buckinghamshire, UK, which She was fired from the institution when one of the many erotic photos she sent to the student went viral among the school community. But before that, there were dozens of messages in which she asked him inappropriate questions and told him when she was going to bathe.

She was fired from the institution when one of the many erotic photos that she sent to the student went viral. Photo: Facebook.

The messages became more and more explicit and even on one occasion she wrote him: “When we are in class, let’s see if we get as hot as possible without the others knowing,” she wrote him once.

A month later, in October 2018, the abuse was consummated. Barber picked up the boy in his car and drove to a “private” area. where they had sex in a field. The investigation into the cause revealed that in those weeks the woman had been googling: “good isolated areas.”

However, the harassment didn’t stop there. The woman kept texting him and the story ended up seeping into the school community. Rumors quickly spread and first the school authorities intervened and then the justice system.

Barber picked up the boy in his car and drove to a “private” area. Photo: Facebook.

When the principal interviewed the student about what happened, the young man denied everything. But the evidence circulating on the cell phones of all the students and teachers of the institution was so overwhelming that, after the teacher’s dismissal, the case went to court.

In March 2019, Barber was arrested. And, speaking to a member of the police child abuse team, the victim told her full truth: “I lied because she had told me that she might be pregnant with my child and I panicked. I lied to almost everyone except my friends. “ In addition, he stated: “She said that if I gave her away, basically, I was going to tear myself down with her. I was surprised: ‘Are you going to accuse me of rape?’ I asked. Obviously I got angry and did not speak to her after that”.

According to the Daily Mail, a social worker attended Barber’s home and evaluated her because she was living with young children, including her husband’s two from previous relationships, but during the visit, Barber agreed to have sent a nude photo to the boy.

The woman married Daniel Barber four years ago. Photo: Facebook.

Prosecutor Milne told the jury: “(Barber) Said she was going through a rough patch with her husband, who was pregnant but lost her child, they wanted another but it wasn’t happening. Things got tense between her and her husband. The boy had paid attention to her, she let her guard down and started talking to him. “

The teacher was charged with three counts. In the first trial that was carried out, she was convicted of sending the boy topless photos via Snapchat, but acquitted of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activities while in a position of trust.

Daniel Barber, Kandice’s husband, supported the teacher at all times. Photo: Facebook.

However, this Thursday in a second trial, the judge warned that his “custody was inevitable” and ended up condemning her for that charge. Barber showed no emotion when the verdicts were announced after 10 hours and 39 minutes of jury deliberation, staring across the courtroom. In the coming days the penalty will be known, which can amount to five years in prison.

Daniel Barber, Kandice’s husband, supported the teacher at all times. He even testified as a witness in his defense, saying that their relationship was “as strong as ever.” Barber’s mother, Dawn Green, also testified in defense of the teacher. Asked by the press for the verdict, Daniel was enraged. “It’s a joke”he exclaimed.

The teacher will receive the sentence in the next few days. Photo: Facebook.

Jennie Laskar-Hall from the prosecution service stated: “Barber She used her position as a teacher and as a trusted member of the community to abuse a teenager in her care. The messages were crucial for our case, as they showed that Barber had initiated contact with the teenager and had persecuted him, even threatening him when the school investigation began. “

“By denying what he had done, Barber has forced the teenager and his family to go to trial, and I want to commend him for providing the vital evidence we needed to secure today’s conviction.”