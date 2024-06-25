David Francisco RE, one of the escaped prisoners on January 1, 2023, recaptured in the state of Durango 28 days later, accepted his criminal responsibility for the crime of vehicle theft with violence committed on the day of the escape, for which he was sentenced to seven years in prison. evidence at the site

The Northern Zone District Prosecutor’s Office reported that the Stolen Car Investigation Unit achieved the sentence through an abbreviated procedure, in which RE accepted his guilt in the violent events of January 1, 2023, at the intersection of Alberto Torre and Elisa Griensen from the Constituciónntes neighborhood.

According to the official narrative, on the site RE threatened the victim with a firearm to deprive her of a 2020 Nissan Versa car.

The control judge who presided over the hearing under criminal case 1596/2023 imposed the custodial sentence and the payment of 16,300 pesos to repair the damage.

To remember

On January 1, 2023, 26 inmates from the Social Reintegration Center number 3 in Ciudad Juárez escaped after a riot and the intervention of criminals outside the prison who attacked police officers to escape.

During the incident, a series of violent car thefts took place, mainly in the vicinity of Barranco Azul Street and the Juan Gabriel road axis, near the prison facilities.

The point where the robbery by David Francisco RE occurred is located about 4.5 kilometers from Cereso.

On Saturday, January 28, 2023, the Prosecutor’s Office reported on a confrontation in the southern area of ​​the city of Durango, where two of the escapees were killed and a third was arrested.

In the operation, elements of the Chihuahua State Investigation Agency moved to the neighboring entity, and in collaboration with local authorities they deployed to the designated area of ​​that municipality.

During the intervention, the agents were attacked with bullets, so after repelling the attack one of the subjects was arrested, another was killed and the third was seriously injured and died later in the hospital.

The people were identified as Ismael GH alias “Mayelo” (killed at the scene), Julio César PP (injured who lost his life in the hospital) and David Francisco RE (detained).