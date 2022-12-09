On February 18, 2019, the sudden disappearance of Jesús María Baranda was reported.a 67-year-old retired man who was a resident of the Cantabrian town of Castro Urdiales, Spain.

By then I was living with Carmen Merino, a 61-year-old woman he had met on the beach in Ostende, in the same locality. According to what the locals told the authorities, the couple was “just like that.” They were both older and looked very much in love, they walked together frequently and they were never seen fighting.

Even so, despite the fact that they lasted together for seven years, each decided to keep their private lives intact from the beginning of the relationship. While Jesús continued going out with his friends from nearby towns, Carmen was dedicated to dancing tango and sevillanas in a cultural house.

This was key, because if it weren’t for the man’s friends, there would never have been any suspicions about one of the most mysterious and crude murders of the decade that kept Spain in intrigue, until last November 18, when the murders were finally clarified. facts.

Single and with children

According to the Spanish newspaper ‘La Voz de Cádiz’, Carmen Merino was born in Seville and is the eldest of five sisters. By the time she met Jesus, she was 61 years old, a widow and also had two children who are now totally independent.

She had a lonely life, but nothing that couldn’t be solved with a little dancing and constant work.

For his part, Baranda was an outgoing man who also had two rather large children, but unlike Carmen, he was divorced.

They were such for what. They had met in the middle of a beach while she worked and he rested. Since then they hit it off and started dating in a beautiful relationship that lasted seven years, in which it was never thought that one of the most media-related crimes of the year would come from there.

a thread of lies

The case that has been titled by various media as ‘the case of the head of Castro Urdiales‘ (such as ‘El Diario de Sevilla’ or ‘EuropaPress’) began on February 18, 2019 when Baranda’s friends received a text message apologizing for not being able to attend a meeting they had planned. Following this, more WhatsApp messages began to appear from his phone, apologizing from time to time for not being able to go to different commitments.

The man’s friends and family only communicated by text message with him.

In turn, he also ignored calls and messages from family and friends who knew nothing about him. It was then that his brother, in the month of March, decided to report the disappearance of the man. Days later, Carmen decided to do the same but with an excuse that seemed more like an appeasing speech than a statement. According to her, “there was nothing to worry about, since it was a voluntary disappearance” since they had decided to end their love relationship.

But all this sounded very strange, since the Police found that none of his credit cards had been used, that he has not made any phone calls for a month and that his car has not been moved from the garage of his house for a while. .

Police captured the woman after the report. Photo: Instagram: @policianacional

When the Police began to suspect about the disappearance of Baranda, the first suspect was Merino, who was questioned why he had not notified the authorities after he allegedly cut off all communication.

It was at that moment that the Civil Guard informed the Sevillian woman that they would have to inspect her home. Despite the fact that she replied in a calm tone that there would be no problem, the truth is that her throat had a lump in the middle.

The head of Jesus Maria Railing



Hours before the authorities arrived, Merino had managed to hide key evidence in the disappearance of his partner: the gaunt skull of the man she had once fallen in love with.

She rudely put it in a box and took it to a trusted friend, to whom she recommended what she wanted. according to her they were the ‘erotic toys’ with those who played with their partner and did not want the Police to see them, because supposedly they were ashamed.

Without hesitation, her friend agreed to hide them without problem, respecting her ‘privacy’ at all times. But two months later, moved by curiosity and seeing that Carmen did not return for the package, she decided to open the box.

The woman was so horrified to see the head of the missing man that she immediately called the authorities to report her best friend. In addition, according to the testimonies presented before the judges, she also had to be treated for an anxiety attack during the following days.

Immediately, the ex-partner of Baranda was arrested and placed in preventive detention without the right to bail while the trial was established.

Meanwhile, forensic tests showed that the head had been boiled in water and its soft tissues had been detached, in order to minimize odors in the box. Secondly, The man’s body was never found despite the efforts of the Civil Guard.

The sentence: 15 years in prison

According to a statement issued by the Superior Court of Justice of Cantabria, the woman may have had a financial motivation to commit the crime since she had “been named by this (Jesus) universal heir in his testament”.

In addition, one of the pieces of evidence presented by the investigators were the searches that were carried out from one of Carmen’s computers. According to the chart, the woman had searched for things like “how long does it take for a body to decompose?” and she additionally had bought tools with which she would have dismembered the corpse.

With all this, On November 18, Merino was sentenced to 15 years in prison for having killed her partner, to whom, subsequently, he removed his head and gave it to one of his best friends in a box, claiming that they were sex toys and he needed to store them somewhere.

The sentence declares that there is no doubt that “the defendant killed her partner” and that the head had been kept as a kind of guarantee for the future, as she could speed up the inheritance process at any time.

The latter because if after missing he is found dead, “the deadlines for the declaration of death” could be accelerated.

In addition, according to the Spanish media ‘El País’, also must pay compensation of 18 thousand euros (approximately 90 million Colombian pesos) to the victim’s brother and 20 thousand (approximately 100 million Colombian pesos) euros for each of his two children.

