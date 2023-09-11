Davide Pavan’s family received an invoice for 183 euros, the expected expense for cleaning up the wreckage and blood

The family of Davide Pavanthe 17-year-old boy who was run over and killed by a drunk policeman in May 2022, reported to The Veneto Courier an episode that according to them was absurd which happened to them shortly after the death of their son. The authorities gave him a bill for 183 euros. Estimated expense for remediation and cleaning of the accident site.

A news story that happened in May 2022which caused a lot of talk back then and which, apparently, continues to be discussed today.

David was a 17 year old boy like many others, with many friends, a good family behind him and a passion for two wheels.

One evening, just as he was driving his beloved scooter a Paese, the small municipality in the Treviso area where he lived, had been involved in a serious road accident.

The accident was caused by a motorist, Samuel Senoa police officer who was off duty that evening.

The aid to Davide, although timely, unfortunately did not help to avoid the worse.

Furthermore, the findings carried out by the police had highlighted in the blood of the motorist responsible for the accident a blood alcohol level three times higher than the limit permitted by law.

The release of the motorist

Pending the investigations, the judge had decided to release the policeman. An act which, naturally, had provoked a strong sense of anger especially in the parents of poor Davide Pavan.

Today, more than a year after the dramatic accident, Seno has reached a plea agreement and obtained a sentence of 3 years and 6 monthsafter the recognition of generic mitigating factors.

The invoice delivered to Davide Pavan’s parents

As if these, in their opinion questionable, court decisions were not enough, recently i parents of the 17 year old they received a further ‘blow’.

Apparently, the Municipality sent one to the family of the victim of the accident invoice of 183 euros. Estimated expenses for the “remediation of the area with waste disposal and absorbent for liquid spills“.

Very hard the mother’s outburst of Davide, who told the journalists of his umpteenth flare-up of pain The Veneto Courier:

At first we thought it was a mistake. Or a bad joke. The amount was asked for to clean up the accident site, to remove the wreckage and spread sawdust on Davide’s blood and the engine fluids left on the asphalt.

And regarding the sentence imposed on the policeman, the lady said: