Since the previous season, the first with celebrities, German Martitegui (54) is accused of being the most rigorous jury in MasterChef Celebrity (Telefe, Monday to Friday, at 10:30 p.m. and Sundays, at 10 p.m.).

The renowned chef usually stands out above his colleagues, Donato De Santis (56) and Damien Betular (38), by offering the harshest returns and has no qualms when it comes to saying what he thinks about each of the galas conducted by Santiago del Moro (43).

However the hides a little but no less secret, when it comes to performing in the successful culinary reality show.

Is that, as the journalist discovered in the last hours Vicky braier (35), popularly known as Juariu, the Cook he carries a machete in his left hand. Or at least that is what was seen in one of the recordings of the aforementioned program.

The journalist Vicky Braier discovered the secret of Germán Martitegui. Instagram Capture

In detail, the panelist from Blessed (El Nueve, Monday through Friday at 8:30 p.m.) showed in his Instagram stories a “pearl” that he came across when watching the fourth episode of the culinary cycle.

In that chapter the participants (Andrea Rincón, Alex Caniggia, Fernando Carlos, Fede Bal, CAE, Daniel Aráoz, and Mariano Dalla Libera) had to compete to save themselves from the elimination gala which ultimately cost Dalla Libera her job.

The challenge was to cook a main dish with garnish with the ingredients that were inside a huge birthday piñata. Time? Only 60 minutes.

But when was Martitegui exposed? It was in the middle of one of his returns, more precisely the one he gave to CAE, who had cooked chicken feet with rice, green beans, spinach and ginger.

After Damián and Donato’s evaluations, Germán took the floor and smashed the singer. “You said a rice with a lot of vegetables and the only vegetable you have is that!”, He told everyone.

The journalist Vicky Braier discovered the secret of Germán Martitegui. Instagram Capture

At that moment, the chef raised his left arm to point to the musician and as his hand was open, several words were seen on his palm, written with a pen. He had a machete!

Thus, Juariu discovered Martitegui’s ingenious method so as not to get lost, perhaps, in the recordings of MasterChef. “What does Germán have written on his hand?“The panelist from El Nueve wondered in another of her stories. Her fans responded with hilarious musings.

HA