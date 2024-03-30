A woman who suffered from the frequent piano noises of a nearby family told on social networks the story that led her to make the decision to send a letter to request silence during the early hours of the morning and, after a few hours, She received a response in her email that left her crying..

Through her account on the social network TikTok, the woman behind the user @maartinapanchetti shared a moving story that happened to her days ago. Not being able to rest well in the morning due to the annoying noises coming from your neighborsamong the ones who the sounds of a piano stood outdecided to write a letter to ask them for silence.

“We sent a letter to our neighbors politely asking them to make less noise (they are a family with children) and possibly avoid playing the piano too early in the morning,” he explained in a text at the beginning of the video. Then he showed the answerwhich arrived in a yellow envelope.

Inside the envelope, a letter with messy handwriting surprised the young woman, who in the video was shown crying because of the response. “Dear neighbors, thank you for your kind message. We realize that sometimes we can be loud and mischievous. We start learning piano and our teachers tell us to practice every day, but we sincerely apologize for not considering the times of day and weekends,” the children argued.

Along those lines, the children explained that their mother asked them not to play in the morning and to let her sleep on the weekends, so they promised them both to try to be more considerate. Next to the envelope, the national sweets from their neighbors' homes appeared. “Please, accept our national Azeri sweets as a token of apology“, they warned.

The response of neighbors who play the piano went viral

Due to the excitement generated by the video, it had a great impact on TikTok, with more than 170,000 likes and hundreds of comments that highlighted different aspects of the story. One user commented: “This would make me want to make you an apology basket.” Beyond the jokes about it, most users highlighted the moving side of the story.