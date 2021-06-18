To reduce the risks of contagion in tourist areas, in Quintana Roo and Baja California Sur, vaccination against covid-19 will be advanced among people between 30 and 39 years old, reported the Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell.

In these entities, which are two of the main tourist destinations for foreigners, vaccination will be intensified, as there was an increase in infections.

On Quintana Roo, the undersecretary Lopez-Gatell and a team is taking measures with the governor to speed up vaccination, according to the agreement reached with authorities at all levels.

Health authorities participated in a virtual meeting organized by the Ministry of the Interior with leaders to discuss actions in the country against covid-19.

Meanwhile, in Baja California started vaccination against the coronavirus for people over 18 years of age in 15 centers with the doses developed by the pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson, which were donated by the government of EU.

The vaccines will be administered to people between the ages of 18 and 39 to advance the reopening of the border with the United States.

With these measures, they estimate to apply the biological in 39 municipalities of the six border entities.

The Secretary of Health of Baja California, Alonso Pérez Rico, reported that of a million vaccines to be applied in the entity there are 700 thousand available and it is estimated to use 100 doses per day.

During Tuesday’s morning conference at the National Palace, the undersecretary Lopez-Gatell He mentioned that the registry for the application of vaccines in the region is now open.

Among the important characteristics of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is that only one dose is needed to be protected against the covid-19, so it does not represent problems, as it can be with double-application vaccines.

Program progress

On Mexico, 26 million 886 thousand 856 people have been vaccinated against covid-19 since last December with biologics from Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Sputnik V, CanSino and Sinovac.

Of these people, 15 million 551 thousand 250, which represent 58 percent, have the complete scheme, while 11 million 335 thousand 606, that is, 42 percent, have a half scheme and are waiting for it to be fulfilled. the time it takes to receive your second dose.

With the doses received in the country, 30 percent of people aged 18 years and over have been immunized.

On June 16, 384 thousand 900 vaccines were applied in the country, adding a total of 38 million 633 thousand 462 supplied since the start of the policy.

