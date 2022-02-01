Sinaloa.- “They send us to war without a rifle”, assured the director of Ignacio Aldama Elementary, Sergio Rodriguez Guerrero, to return to face-to-face classes In Mazatlan.

The public school is maintained by the encouragement and support of parents towards the teachers. They are desperate to see the delay in their children’s education, because not having technology, children are slow. They make efforts to support the acquisition of antibacterial gel, face masks and the liquid to disinfect educational spaces.

And the government?

Teachers, for their part, also acquire their face masks and other supplies to protect themselves and take care of their students, this because the federal and state governments do not contribute. They only require teachers to return to the classrooms, Rodríguez Guerrero added.

In this return to classes, the influx to the schools that summoned children was minimal. I know they summoned five students per classroom of classes in primary and Two or three came.

There is fear of Covid-19, and especially of the Omicron variant, because of how contagious it is.

There are also infected students and that is why they did not show up, the teachers explain.

Mrs. Guillermina Salazar indicated that she is in favor of the children attending the classrooms for one or two days.

In General Secondary School 2 they returned to classes as they did before leaving for winter vacation, with the hybrid model. To do this, they divided into two sections, A and B.

One week section A attends and the following week section B. In this way, there are around 20 students per group, explained the high school director, Guadalupe Palomera Beltrán.

Fewer students attended than expected, but it is normal since there are parents who are afraid of the Covid-19 infections that have been registered, but trust that they will integrate little by little.

All care is taken to reduce the risk of contagion. The breaks are not at the same time, they cannot be crowded, all this is monitored.

This return to classes generates greater mobility in the city, full urban buses, more traffic. In addition to the basic level, they already had classes at the Autonomous University of Sinaloa.

Parents are in favor of children studying in the classroom, one or two days a week. They hope that they can recover since they assure that it is difficult from home since they do not have the technology and they also work, so they cannot be with their children.