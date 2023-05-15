The Federation of Historical Memory Associations of the Region has sent a report to the Secretary of State for Democratic Memory in which it identifies more than 200 Francoist vestiges that still survive in public spaces, streets and squares of the Community.

The federation, which warns that the list is not definitive, wants the Government of Spain to force both the regional Executive and the city councils and the Catholic Church to act, who have previously been addressed with the same list without obtaining a response to their questions. demands. “It is the Secretary of State for Democratic Memory that is responsible for monitoring compliance with the Law. We have no doubt that it will do so,” they point out in the document sent to Madrid.

The researchers assure that there are still seven educational centers in the Region whose names honor people linked to the Civil War and the Franco dictatorship. These are the José Antonio public school in Fuente Álamo, the José Ibáñez Marín (Lorca), Ingeniero de la Cierva (Murcia), Juan de la Cierva and Codorniú (Totana) and Ruiz de Alda (San Javier) secondary schools: as well as the Nicolás de las Peñas and Juan de la Cierva schools in Murcia.

The Federation of Historical Memory Associations calls on the Ministry of Félix Bolaños to urge the Bishopric of Cartagena to remove as soon as possible the inscription that refers to José Antonio Primo de Rivera on a wall of the Murcia Cathedral, also as a monolith in the cemetery from San Javier and San Clemente (Lorca); plaques for the fallen of the national side in the churches of San Pablo (Abarán) and El Salvador (Jumilla). The California Brotherhood of Cartagena is also asked to stop parading with a script by Franco with which, according to the Federation, they procession at Easter, as well as to withdraw the distinction of older brother granted to the dictator in his day.

The State Administration is also not exempt from the claims, requesting the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge to change the name of the Rafael de la Cerda park.

Another Francoist remnant that they want to eliminate, and that is considered “the most provocative and insulting element”, is the monument that exists in Puerto de la Cadena in homage to a series of people murdered by the Republican side in that place. The land is owned by a private company.

As for the streets, the report indicates that in 36 of the 45 municipalities in the Region of Murcia (many of them governed for years by the PSOE) there are Francoist vestiges. Among others, the Federation intends to change the name of all the streets dedicated to Juan de la Cierva.

Murcian neighborhood of Vistabella



The document dedicates a special section to the Murcian neighborhood of Vistabella, “which was designed with models from the Italian Fascist and German Nazi regimes to build a kind of Falangist city for the most supporters of the Franco regime.” There he identifies 17 streets with names of people linked to the uprising of July 18, 1936, Francoism and the Blue Division. In this Murcian neighborhood, the name of the José Antonio school has already been changed, which is called Vistabella, and of the Plaza Federico Servert, which is now called Plaza de los Patos.