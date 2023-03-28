Justice in the State of Mexico continues to fight against crimes of gender violence. On this occasion, the Attorney General of the State of Mexico (FGJEM) achieved the conviction of Jesusa 40-year-old man, who was accused of equated rape against a 9-year-old girl in Toluca.

The judge in charge of the case, based in Almoloya de Juárezissued a sentence of 21 years in prison against the defendant, who must also pay a fine of 86 thousand 964 pesos.

He was also ordered to pay 100,624 pesos as reparation for moral damage, and 138,877 pesos as reparation for material damage, in addition to the suspension of his civil and political rights.

The investigation of this case began in April 2017, when the victim was 9 years old and was in a building located in the Santa Cruz Otzacatipan neighborhood together with the defendant.