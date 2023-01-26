The apartment in a luxury building in surfsidenorth of Miami (Florida, USA), where the eldest daughter of former President Donald Trump has lived for 2 years, Ivanka Trumpand her husband, Jared Kushner, was Sold for $17 million.

According to the portal specialized in the real estate business The Real Deal, the couple and their three children will continue to reside in this apartment of almost 650 square meters until the works are completed on the mansion with sea views in Indian Creek Village, a neighbor of Surfside, in which they plan to settle.

The apartment with sea views, one of the 16 that make up the twelve-story Arte condominium, has 2 floors, 6 rooms, 2 “gourmet kitchens” and almost 140 square meters of outdoor space, which was sold by the property developers Alex Sapir and Giovanni Fasciano.

Those involved in the operation did not disclose the name of the buyer, who plans to use the home as a second home, according to The Real Deal. After being part of her father’s Administration in the White House (2017-2021), Ivanka Trump and her husband moved to South Florida, in what was a migration of a large part of the family clan to this state. southern.

Around those dates, the former president settled in his mansion in Mar-a-Lago (Palm Beach) and his second son, Eric Trump, bought a house in Jupiter, near Palm Beach, for $3.2 million, in the who settled with his family. After renting the apartment in the Arte condominium, Ivanka and Jared bought in 2021 for 24 million dollars a mansion of more than 790 square meters and 6 rooms on the exclusive Indian Creek Village island.

The house, built in 1994 and owned by the Meruelo family, is being completely renovated, according to the portal.

