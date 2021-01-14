A few days before a new anniversary of the death of prosecutor Alberto Nisman, the justice system reactivated the investigation into the money movements of the late UFI AMIA head and his family. As part of the file for alleged money laundering, federal judge Marcelo Martínez De Giorgi ordered seize the bank accounts of Sara Garfunkel, Sandra Nisman -mother and sister of the former prosecutor, respectively-, and Diego Lagomarsino, prosecuted as a co-author of the homicide. It was decided to establish the historical economic evolution of the income and expenses of the defendants, among whom is also Claudio Picón.

Six years ago, after Nisman’s body was found dead in his Puerto Madero apartment, the courts began to investigate the assets of the former prosecutor’s family, Diego Lagomarsino and Claudio Picón. Then, details of affidavits and everything related to the patrimonial conformation were required. The measures were promoted within the framework of an investigation for alleged money laundering.

Now, judge Martínez De Giorgi ordered a series of patrimonial measures on Nisman’s mother and sister, in order to “prevent the defendants from continuing to obtain a benefit from what could be the product of an illegal act,” the resolution states. of twelve pages that you accessed Clarion.

In the first instance, the magistrate pointed out that the package of test measures ordered -among them the seizure and freezing of bank accounts- aims to “establish a historical economic evolution of the income and expenses of Sara Garfunkel and Sandra Ruth Nisman, Messrs. Diego Ángel Lagomarsino and Claudio Picón, as well as Mr. Alberto Natalio Nisman ”. For this reason, the Directorate of Judicial Assistance in Complex Crimes and Organized Crime was entrusted to carry out a study on them through the Corps of Experts of the Judicial Power specialized in cases of corruption and crimes against the Public Administration.

In this accounting expertise, it was recommended to take into account “not only in the documentary that arises from these actions, but also through the information that arises from the bases of ANSES, AFIP, BCRA, NOSIS, FIDELITAS, VERAZ, and any other that may be an accessible source of data, for which purpose they should be consulted ”.

Accompanying these measures, and with the objective of knowing in detail the assets declared by Alberto Nisman, the judge required the National Civil Court 99 the entire list of hereditary assets within the framework of the prosecutor’s succession.

Under the same line of investigation, the judge ordered the intervention of a group of companies: “Palermopack SA” Starpack SA “and” Easy Pack “, and the appointment of an informant overseer auditor for a period of twelve months, all of them linked to Claudio Picón.

At the time, it had been pointed out that there were large sums of money that were detached from personal documentation and information collected from Alberto Nisman’s computer, which they could not justify themselves. The evidence was incorporated into the file for money laundering. There, it was determined that there were from a trust of about 60 thousand pesos, with card expenses for about 40 thousand and expenses in dollars for exclusive lots in Punta del Este.

The case for money laundering was in the court in charge of Rodolfo Canicoba Corral, but since his retirement it is Martínez De Giorgi who has replaced the position.

The computer technician and Nisman’s relatives are listed as co-owners of a bank account at Merril Lynch Bank in New York, which, according to the judicial indictment, would have omitted his status as an official of the deceased prosecutor, who as the attorney-in-fact for that account was registered as a “lawyer on practice”. That was the kick-off of the investigation to which other assets were later added under the spotlight: another bank account in Uruguay, three exclusive lots in Punta del Este and a trust in the Federal Capital.

