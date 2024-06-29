Juarez City.- Elements of the State Investigation Agency (AEI) this afternoon seized a vehicle with national license plates, abandoned on Lirios and Morera streets, in the Francisco Villa neighborhood.

It was reported at the scene that the driver of the 2015 Nissan March was deprived of his liberty with excessive violence and the vehicle was abandoned at that location, so it was seized.

The victim is allegedly the driver of a transport vehicle using a digital platform, investigating agents reported.

At the moment the identity of the driver has not been revealed.