The residents could no longer bear the smell of marijuana that came from an old rebar manufacturing company, in the area of ​​Los Faconos, a field area in the municipality of San Javier. “Here you could no longer live from the smell that was so strong and so bad that it came, especially in summer, when the windows are left open,” says a neighbor, whose house is located a few meters from the facility.

The woman also remembers that on the outside of the warehouse, on the plot, there were numerous drums, nutrient deposits used to supply the crop plants. “There were large jugs everywhere.” And although, apparently, the ship was abandoned, she assures that at night the windows were opened and the lights of the factory were turned on. Complaints about strong odors were increasing and residents of the area denounced this situation.

The Civil Guard began an investigation into the activity that could take place inside the warehouse, which was rented for at least eight years by its owners to two people from the municipality of Torre Pacheco.

The investigations led the agents to suspect that there might be a marijuana plantation, and they proceeded to inspect the area. Last Wednesday morning, troops from the Benemérita carried out an entry and search of the ship and found a plantation with more than 600 ‘María’ plants, as well as the necessary tools for their growth, according to sources from the Benemérita .

In addition, the agents arrested two people related to drug cultivation, investigated for an alleged crime against public health and for drug manufacturing.