The Civil Guard of the Region of Murcia carried out an action in Águilas, which culminated in the seizure of close to 350 items of clothing and 20 supposedly counterfeit perfumes and with the investigation of the manager of a commercial establishment as the alleged perpetrator of a crime against industrial property.

The action began when civil guards of the Fiscal Area of ​​Águilas detected the exposure of clothing, of recognized commercial brands, in a retail establishment dedicated to the sale of clothing and accessories in the municipality of Aguilas. Suspecting that it could be counterfeit products, they inspected the store. An exhaustive examination of the garments revealed that, although they had emblems and logos of similar characteristics to those of the original brands, they were of low quality or defective, especially in those pieces in which the badges are embroidered.

In view of the irregularities detected and after carrying out a count of the pieces, the Civil Guard seized 354 supposedly forged articles, among which are caps, sweatshirts, sportswear and perfumes.

The manager of the commercial establishment – a woman, of Romanian nationality, 40 years old and a neighbor of Águilas – has been investigated as the alleged perpetrator of a crime against industrial property. The person investigated, the falsified products intervened and the proceedings carried out have been made available to the Investigating Court number 1 of Lorca.