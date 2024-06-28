Juarez City.- Ministerial agents this afternoon seized a vehicle related to an execution committed 11 days ago in the Toribio Ortega neighborhood.

The seizure was carried out on Aceituna Negra and Mamey streets, where a sand-colored Chevrolet Cruze was abandoned.

According to investigative agents who participated in the operation, the vehicle is related to an intentional homicide committed last Sunday, June 16, on the Juan Gabriel and Barranco Azul highways.

The vehicle was towed away and taken to the North Zone District Attorney’s impound lot.