The Civil Guard with the unloading of drugs in El Ejido

The Civil Guard intercepted a van that after a maneuver rammed into one of the police vehicles

The Civil Guard has prevented a drug dump in the Punta Entinas/Los Percheles area in El Ejido (Almería).

A total of 14 burlap packages have been inverted when they were loaded into a van. During this action, close to a ton of hashish.

The Civil Guard was alerted because a group of people were loading burlap bundles into a van after being unloaded from a vessel. When the agents arrived, they observed how the group of people who were carrying the packages, upon noticing the police presence, They fled the scene, ignoring the instructions of the civil guards..

The van began an evasive maneuver, ramming one of the police vehicles and putting its life and that of other road users at risk.









Finally, The van was intercepted by the agents and its driver detained after offering resistance. The operation was carried out by the agents of the Fiscal Shelter, Coasts and Borders of the El Ejido Company.