Agents of the Local Police of San Javier seized a small arsenal of drugs from two young people, who were circulating in a tourism in San Javier: six grams of ‘crystal’ (MDMA), four grams of ‘pink cocaine’, marijuana buds and hashish , as well as 1,180 euros in cash.

The intervention took place at 11:50 p.m. last Friday when the agents were patrolling the San Francisco neighborhood, and they observed a vehicle in which two young people travel without a mask and outside the allowed hours to remain on public roads without just cause. For this reason, the officers stopped tourism in San Pablo Street to identify the occupants. During the police check, the agents noticed a strong smell of marijuana coming from inside the car, so they started a search. At that moment, one of the young men began to show signs of nervousness.

Upon noticing such an attitude, the police officers began a search and found a bag that one of those involved hid in his genitals. Inside they discovered a bag with marijuana buds; a piece of hashish resin; six grams of ‘crystal’ (MDMA); a bag with a gram of ‘pink cocaine’, and 1,800 euros in cash.

The occupants of the vehicle explained that all the drugs were for “own consumption”, for which they were denounced for possession of narcotic substances, and for failing to comply with the measures imposed to contain the coronavirus pandemic, such as time restrictions and two people who do not live together in a vehicle without wearing a mask.