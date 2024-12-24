Image of the products seized next to a business in Valencia

The merchandise was offered unlabeled and in poor sanitary conditions, both in terms of conservation and transportation.





The Local Police of Valencia has seized 500 kilos of raw meat from Romania that was sold unlabeled and in “poor” sanitary conditions.

A patrol from the Maritim district police station observed how a person unloaded a package from which blood was dripping of a van parked next to a commercial premises located on Avenida del Puerto.

Agents found that the packages contained raw meat and dairy products. unlabeledaccording to the municipal body. The establishment only has a retail license to sell packaged goods, so it cannot offer unpackaged or perishable foods.

The police filed the corresponding complaint with the owner of the establishment, who explained that she acts as an intermediary to distribute products from Romania to residents in Spain.









Image of the van with the products seized in Valencia



VALENCIA LOCAL POLICE





In the van they found about 500 kilos of chicken, pork or processed meat and other perishable products such as dairy products, cooked products or sauces, for which a refrigerated vehicle must be used. Some of them were “in obvious state of decomposition”. The agents also found medications such as Cicatridine, Ketonal Duo or Ibuprofen.

The products were confiscated because they lacked labeling and the cold chain had been broken. In this sense, another complaint was filed for transporting goods “without the certificate and the required legal conditions.”