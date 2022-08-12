THE TRUTH Murcia Friday, 12 August 2022, 17:42



Agents of the National Police arrested six men of Spanish and Bolivian nationality for their participation in alleged crimes of drug trafficking and electricity fraud. The researchers learned of the existence of an industrial warehouse in the Murcian district of Santo Ángel, in which a large marijuana plantation could be found, establishing a discreet surveillance device in the area.

Suspecting that the detainees planned to release the merchandise immediately, the agents proceeded to enter the premises, locating the detainees inside and a large quantity of marijuana buds in the process of drying, coming from of a total of 2,300 plants and weighing 92 kilos. Likewise, 3 kilograms of marijuana pollen and another 8 kg were seized. leaf bite.

The National Police requested the collaboration of the Iberdrola company in view of the possible existence of an illegal electricity connection, whose operators confirmed this point and proceeded to carry out the appropriate technical actions to guarantee the safety of the agents and avoid the risk of fire, which is common in this type of indoor installations.

The investigation and operation was carried out by members of the Judicial Police Group of the Sewer Police Station (Murcia), belonging to the Superior Headquarters of the National Police of the Region of Murcia.