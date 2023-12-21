Thursday, December 21, 2023, 1:44 p.m.



| Updated 1:55 p.m.

The inspection action carried out this week by the Local Police of La Unión at the street market stalls against illegal sales resulted in the seizure of more than 200 clothing and footwear products, as well as 15 kilograms of tangerines.

In an informative note, the local body recalled that the acquisition and sale of these products that pretend to be original by 'manteros' is punishable by numerous national and regional regulations, as well as by a Municipal Ordinance. The Local Police recalls that the main purpose of this work is to “defend the interests of legal sellers and merchants” and prosecute crimes against industrial property. The authors were identified to apply the corresponding infringing regulations.