Friday, December 1, 2023



Updated 12/03/2023 12:08 p.m.

200 kilos of tangerines and lemons were involved, along with 300 items of imitation brand clothing at the street market on Ribera de San Javier in Cartagena, according to municipal sources.

The intervention carried out by the Local Police of Cartagena took place last Wednesday, November 29, within the framework of an operation aimed at checking compliance with the street vending ordinance by the stall holders and detecting any type of activity. illegal.

The agents located a stall where several imitation clothing items from well-known brands were displayed for sale. Their inspection took the agents to a commercial location in the city center, where they found more imitation products. Additionally, with the support of drones, the Local Police located five people in the market carrying out the illegal sale of fruit and vegetable products.

The operation resulted in two people charged with an alleged crime against industrial property and five complaint reports for violations of the street vending ordinance. In total, 300 pieces of imitation clothing, 150 kilograms of tangerines and 50 kilograms of lemons were seized.