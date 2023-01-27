The efforts of local legislators are commendable by promoting an initiative to punish those who, through so-called memes promote in social networks, media or companieshate speech towards a person or group of people, which degenerates into discrimination or violence.

They include in their actions socializing the initiative in question with an open parliament that will take place next month and whose call is open to be able to participate in whoever likes to do so.

This is a good opportunity to combat antisocial actions, which for the sake of a misunderstood freedom of expression attack adults as well as children, men or women, but propose a sentence of up to three years in prison It sounds lukewarm, when we see that in the case of femicides, with severe penalties contemplated, it has not been possible to eradicate this type of crime, or even contain it.

We recommend you read: