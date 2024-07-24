Juarez City.- To strengthen inter-institutional coordination ties and reinforce care models for girls, boys and adolescents (NNA) in the state, the Center for Justice for Women (CEJUM) met with staff from the Foundation for Child Care (FAN) and the Trust for Competitiveness and Citizen Security (FICOSEC).

During the meeting that took place in the CEJUM “Maricela Escobedo Ortiz” building, the organizations expressed their intention to implement the “Play to Heal” psychotherapeutic care model to care for minors who have been victims of violence.

