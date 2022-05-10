Los Cabos, Baja California Sur.- The municipality of Los Cabos, Baja California Sur, could become a Mexican Hollywoodbecause according to the Cinematography coordinator of the City Council, Montserrat Aldana Meza, you could have up to 15 film shoots or more in these scenarios.

It is worth mentioning that the film industry had been taking its projects two to three times a year to this regionbut according to Aldana Meza, it has very positive factors such as the settings and the warmth of its people, which makes it an attractive destination for the development of film tourism, which is becoming more and more popular.

Montserrat Aldana expressed that there is this market segment that is not given due importance, since film productions should have the support and, above all, promote local talent.

Similarly, he emphasized that there are production houses and young companies that are opening and want to land their projects in Los Cabos, so it is necessary to remove the taboo that the place is expensive for this type of business and, on the contrary, it can be an attractive place for the development of large films, since many productions that come from Los Angeles, point out that the south of the state has extraordinary settings for filming.

The Cinematography coordinator expressed that the fact that Los Angeles is very exploited in the cinema has made the producers go out in search of different locations, for which it is sought that they turn to see Los Cabos as a small Hollywood in Mexico, but not only for foreign companies, but also for Mexicoand gradually decentralize the cinema to which the public is accustomed, made in Guadalajara, Mexico City and Guanajuato.

For this process of increasing the number of filming per year in Los Cabos, there are already large producers interested in traveling, such as Disney, HBO, and even some work at Warner Bros, Corazón Film or Televisa, in addition to very large shows that will surely mark the guideline for other production houses to be interested in working in this area of ​​Baja California Sur.