Venezuela.- A group of 160 specimens of the orinoco caimana species native to the plains of Venezuela and Colombia, is released in the Capanaparo river, that crosses both countries, after having been bred in captivity as part of an ambitious program to save this enormous predator from extinction.

known as “Orinoco caiman” in Venezuela and “plain caiman” in Colombia, but actually a crocodile (Crocodylus intermedius), this reptile, which can exceed 6 meters in length and 400 kilos in weight, is critically endangered according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). It is the alert level prior to disappearance in its natural habitat.

Faced with this threat, captive breeding began in 1990 in Venezuela with state and private projects. However, although more than 10,000 specimens have been released in 33 years, the populations remain stagnant.

There are just a few 100 adult females released in Venezuela, estimates the Foundation for the Development of Physical, Mathematical and Natural Sciences (Fudeci), one of the organizations that supports the program that led to the release of young specimens last Sunday, April 30.

“We do a part, OK, raise the animals, raise them and release them, but from then on it no longer depends on us, There has to be protection, surveillance, control, environmental education,” Federico Pantin, who with his wife, Tuenade Hernández, manages the zoo founded by his father, Leslie, in Turmero (Aragua state, north-central) told AFP.

The zoo is the breeding center in this project together with the nearby Masagüaral herd (Guárico state).

Local folklore venerates this animal with songs like ‘Mercedes’, by the late Venezuelan musician Simón Díaz, who uses an alligator that devours a woman bathing in the river as a metaphor for adultery.

The animal was on the brink of extinction in the first half of the 20th century due to hunting unleashed for its prized skin.

More than 2.5 million skins were exported from Venezuela between 1931 and 1934, according to official figures. Today, this trade is prohibited, but threats persist: the consumption of their meat and eggs and the contamination of rivers and pipes.

– The ‘Rancheo’, key factor –

“We have a fertile pair that produces the eggs that we incubate” and “the young that are born” at the zoo, Pantin says. “We also rely on what they call ‘ranching’, capturing the small calves in the river, when they are just born, and bringing them back.”

“This alternative is very successful, because the predation in the natural environment is very great,” he explains.

The cubs spend a year in the zoo before being released. More than 95% survive, contrary to what would happen in their habitat, where the vast majority would end up being prey to birds, fish and other reptiles.

“The little animals that are born or arrive here with about 24 centimeters in size and about 80 or 100 grams (…), you are going to release them with 80 or 90 centimeters in length and 4 kilos,” explains Pantin.

Dozens of small greenish-skinned alligators with black spots and light eyes were waiting in their tanks for their transfer. To one side, there is a hut where the eggs of the fertile couple -about 40 per clutch- are incubated for around 90 days, buried in the sand at a depth of 33 centimeters, between 30 and 34 degrees Celsius and 85% and 90%. moisture.

The animals, whose reproductive cycle is annual, are born around May.

The liberation also has a “tourist potential” that should be taken advantage of, Diego Bilbao, director of Río Verde, who organizes excursions to see it, told AFP. If the locals – including indigenous communities – perceive the alligator as a “source of income”, he stresses, “they help protect it”.

The Pantin zoo, which develops conservation programs for other endemic species such as the little cardinal (Spinus cucullatus), the Rancho Grande striped toad (Atelopus cruciger) or the Zulian toad (Rhinoclemmys diadema), usually receives to schools.

“I love it,” says Hernandez. “The seed of conservation is planted (in children) from a very young age,” he underlines.