A large dining room where the Nazi guards from the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp used to eat and entertain themselves after their crime-saturated days will be restored by a Polish foundation with the aim of keeping alive what they call the “epicenter of the Holocaust.”

Members of the SS also went to the place to “have a drink, attend ceremonies, concerts and parties, in the shadow of the monstrous crime that was Auschwitz-Birkenau,” said Dagmar Kopijasz, one of the pioneers of the building’s restoration project.

Speaking to the AFP agency, Kopijasz commented that the building was “the center of the family and personal life of the SS” and, according to his interpretation, “It served as a place where they came to forget their job, which was to kill people”.

Its Foundation “Places of Auxiliary Memory of Auschwitz-Birkenau (FPMP)”, created in 2013, works to rescue from oblivion objects and buildings linked to the history of the Holocaust, undoubtedly one of the greatest catastrophes that humanity suffered. .

Built in March 1942, this old dining room is located 400 meters from the famous gate with the inscription “Arbeit macht frei” (Work makes free “) at the entrance to the largest WWII death factory in Europe.

He was not the only one in Auschwitz-Birkenau, made up of three main camps and about fifty more located within several kilometers.

After the war, this cross-shaped wooden building with a large central hall and two other side rooms that could hold up to 4,000 people in total, turned into a grain warehouse before progressively deteriorating into a ruin.

However, Kopijasz clarified that although the building is destroyed, “it can be saved” and “the restoration projects are already ready.”

“From a historical point of view, the old dining room” gives an insight “into the social life of the camp staff,” Pawel Sawicki, spokesman for the Auschwitz museum, also told AFP.

The Auschwitz memorial, in charge of preserving the site of the former Nazi death camp, is ready to “assist in this type of initiative with its scientific expertise and its archives.”

According to Kopijasz, once restored, the great building will be able to receive official ceremonies on the history of the field.

He is also considering the idea of ​​building a “wall of shame” inside the building, with a project to expose the names of the identified SS, “perhaps with their photos.”

For Kopijasz, this work could complete “the message” of memory sent from Auschwitz recalling the banality of evil in this former death camp.

“The image of the Nazi has been reduced to that of a wild beast that did nothing but kill. It is not the whole truth. He was also an ordinary person, a teacher, a merchant, practically ‘our neighbor’ the one who committed these crimes and must be remembered, “argued Kopijasz to highlight the initiative.

Lacking funds, the Foundation that has already started the work, plans to launch an international collection to raise the six million euros needed for the restoration.

The Auschwitz-Birkenau camp, located in southeastern Poland then occupied by Nazis from Adolf Hitler’s Third Reich, operated between June 1940 and January 1945. About 1.1 million people, most of them Jews from different European countries, died exterminated in gas chambers or starving or exhaustion.

On January 27, 1945, the concentration and extermination camp was liberated by the Soviet Red Army. Soviet soldiers discovered about 7,000 survivors.