













They seek to regulate AI that replicates voices and appearances without prior permission | TierraGamer









This is an initiative undertaken by a group of senators from this country, which are Chris Coons, Marsha Blackburn, Amy Klobuchar and Thom Tillis.

At the moment it is just a proposal but it could become law and would stop any current or future abuse in this matter.

This legislation against the misuse of this technology is titled the Law to Promote Originals, Art and Keep Entertainment Safe (NON-COUNTERFEITS). In short it would be NO FAKES Act.

We recommend: Youtubers use AI to improve video game characters and developers are on top of them.

Its goal is to prohibit the use of digitally replicated voices, images or appearances of people without their approval throughout the US. Those who violate this law would be responsible for any damages caused by the replicas… with their exceptions.

Fountain: Twitter.

The works that will be protected by the First Amendment and that may make use of Artificial Intelligence without prior consent are sports broadcasts, documentaries, biographical works or for the purposes of making comments.

Likewise, those that fall into criticism or parody, as well as other cases. This new law that seeks to regulate the indiscriminate use of this technology was necessary due to a series of recent cases.

Voice actors such as Allegra Clark, Erica Lindbeck and Richard Epcar had previously spoken out against having their voices replicated without their consent.

Two cases are mentioned in the NO FAKES Act. One of them is the fake collaboration between Drake and The Weeknd that ended up going viral.

Fountain: Youtube.

And the other is where Tom Hanks warns about a fake version of him in a dental commercial made without his consent.

Apart from AI we have more geek information in TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)