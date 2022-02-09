Guamúchil, Sinaloa.- In the municipality of Salvador Alvarado, comments are continuously heard in the form of complaints regarding the public transport servicebecause they ensure not enough units and, therefore, there are hours when this benefit is scarce, therefore Hugo Ernesto Félix Meza, delegate of Roads and Transportation in Salvador Alvaradopointed out that it is intended to carry out an analysis of the situation of this means of transport to know its reality and how to act to improve the service.

Despite the fact that Hugo Ernesto Félix arrived at the post approximately three weeks ago, he assured that it is necessary to carry out this study to reactivate this service with better quality and to solve the problems that concern society due to the lack of transportation, which is intensified since the beginning of the contingency.

“Due to the pandemic, some routes have been low in transport capacity, and we are on the subject of drawing up some statistics, to know exactly what the condition of the city is in terms of transport”the official mentioned.

He said that the only objective is to restore the public transport service and thereby provide a better service to society, mainly with the return to classes, which increases the transport needs of students.

And once the needs of each neighborhood are clear, it will be sought that the service can be reactivated and include more transport, to avoid crowds and society stops presenting problems due to the lack of urban trucks.

He pointed out that where there is a greater demand for all this is in the Prado Bonito subdivision and, on the other hand, where there is less influx of passengers is in the Insurgentes, Zapata and the Centro zone.

Read more: Due to the pandemic, job opportunities for young people decrease

In the same way, he mentioned that regarding the return to classes and the increase in the influx of passengers, it forces the intensification of health measures in transport, and for this reason they adhere to the sanitary measures that the Health sector indicates. However, he said that sometimes it is difficult for carriers to stop passengers, so he invited public transport users to be aware and take care of their health, for which he recommended avoiding crowds inside trucks. He took the opportunity to mention that it is important that citizens are willing to pay for a good transportation service, since the city of Guamúchil is where there are better buses.