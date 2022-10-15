Morelia, Michoacán.- As part of the projects to boost the economy in Michoacán, the reactivation of the Lazaro Cardenas National Airportso this month a loan could be arranged to deliver it to the port.

If the project materializes, it will be possible to recover the activity of commercial flights and with it, the attraction of greater investments, services and job creation by the business sector, in addition to its operation being more efficient and complementary.

The Government of Michoacán has announced that Governor Alfredo Ramírez Bedolla and Admiral Jorge Luis Cruz Ballado, general director of the Administration of the National Port System (Asipona) Lázaro Cárdenasagreed to finalize the agreement during the month of October.

Asipona is expected to be the one manage and operate the airportfor his part, the state president proposed to sign the corresponding agreement before the end of this month.

Ramírez Bedolla added that the project is part of the comprehensive infrastructure plan for the development of the Port of Lázaro Cárdenasin which the promotion of maritime cabotage in the Mexican Pacific, the modernization of land communication routes, among others, is also contemplated.

For his part, the admiral agreed to move forward with these works, recalling that Asipona will allocate 2.5 billion pesos to different projects for the port, of which around one billion pesos have been invested.

Also participating in this meeting was Magnolia Quintero, general director of the Trust for the Promotion and Development of the State, and the coordinator of the Cabinet, Isidoro Ruiz Argaíz.