Guamúchil, Sinaloa.- After months of preparation and waiting, finally in a week will inaugurate the International Workshop on Organic Agriculture organized by EcoAgro in the city of Guamúchil, Salvador Alvarado, where a good participation is estimated due to the high level of interest in the workshop, as announced by the president of the organization, Bernardo Castro Medina.

With the aim that farmers learn to make their own organic fertilizers will be held on the 18th. edition of this course, which has demonstrated the benefits of using organic materials in the agricultural production process.

“The intention is that little by little they stop using agrochemicals, which cause so much damage to ecosystems,” explained the leader of EcoAgro in Guamúchil.

Due to the interest shown by the farmers, a good influx of participants is expected, since Even farmers from Guatemala and Ecuador will attend, so it is estimated that there will be between 80 and 90 attendees.

“We believe that this year we are going to break attendance records, since we have seen a lot of demand,” he said. He also added that the workshop will be implemented online, in consideration of foreign participants, as is the case in Colombia, where some farmers are already registered.

With biofactory tools is how The workshop will begin next Wednesday, April 27 and will end on Saturday, April 30.where experienced exponents from all over the Republic will present the benefits of organic agriculture to the attendees, among them is a speaker from Cuba.

Among the main topics that will be addressed are soil and plant nutrition, biofactories, soil life, organic matter, minerals and beneficial microorganisms.

The cost of the workshop will be 3,900 pesos for face-to-face attendees, while for those who decide to take the course virtually, the cost will only be 3,000 pesos. For four days and from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., attendees will be learning how to make fertilizers based on organic matter.